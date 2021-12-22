Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 114 new cases, one more fatality

reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 20 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 6,19,700, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The positivity rate increased to 0.37 per cent from 0.27 per cent on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,150 with one more person succumbing to the infection in Nagaon district. Two patients had died on Monday.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 pe patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The state currently has 935 active COVID-19 cases, as against 955 on Monday.

Of the fresh infections, Kamrup (Metro) reported 64 cases followed by West Karbi Anglong (six) and Golaghat and Dibrugarh (five each).

The new cases were detected out of 30,473 tests, decreasing from 34,609 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,63,62,749.

The number of people who were cured of the disease during the day was 133, 14 higher than the previous day.

A total of 6,11,268 patients have recovered from the infection in the state and the current recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,64,29,690 with 2,16,73,003 receiving the first dose and 1,47,56,687 administered the second dose.

