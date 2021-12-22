Mumbai logs 327 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 227 recoveries

on Tuesday reported 327 new cases, a jump of more than 100 from a day ago, and one fresh death due to the infection, a civic officer said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,67,658, while the death toll rose to 16,366, he said. The financial capital has reported 123 more cases as compared to Monday, when it logged 204 COVID-19 infections and zero fatalities. The BMC official said 37,973 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number in the city to 1,32,46,703. The city now has 2,159 active cases after 227 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery. The cumulative number of recovered patients stood at 7,46,555. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent. The overall growth rate of the COVID-19 infection stood at 0.03 per cent between December 14 and December 20, while the case doubling rate was 2,050 days, he said. The official said presently has 16 sealed buildings (where more than five residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since the past few months. This year, reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

