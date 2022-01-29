Covid-19 pandemic: Bihar reports 1,654 fresh cases, six more deaths

-
Bihar on Friday reported 1,654 fresh COVID-19 cases, 620 more than the day before, and six deaths, a bulletin issued by the state health department stated.
The state's overall active coronavirus count jumped to 8,993, while the death toll increased to 12,211, the bulletin said.
At present, the caseload stands at 8,20,512.
Meanwhile, 7,99,308 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 2,976 in the last 24 hours.
Of the new cases in the state, 221 fresh infections, 87 more than the day before, were reported from Patna alone. The number of active cases now stands at 931 in Patna.
The six COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours were reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Kishanganj, Purnea, Sitamarhi, and Vaishali.
Altogether 6.52 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.52 lakh in the last 24 hours.
