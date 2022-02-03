Covid-19 pandemic: Bihar reports 799 fresh cases and two deaths

Bihar's Covid-19 caseload increased to 8,25,423 after 799 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 25 less than the previous day's count, a bulletin issued by the state health department stated.

It said that two more deaths from Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur districts pushed the state's total fatality figure to 12,226.

now has 3,752 active cases.

Of the 799 new cases in the state, 228 were reported from Patna alone. On Tuesday, the state capital had logged 108 fresh cases.

A total of 80,9445 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 1,768 in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 6.59 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1.50 lakh in the last 24 hours.

