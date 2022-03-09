Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh reports 55 new cases, no fresh death

on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,658, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,033, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.30 per cent, he said.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,076 after 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 140 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 549 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded nine cases, followed by Raipur eight, Surguja seven, Bastar three, Durg two and Raigarh one, among other districts. No cases were reported in 11 districts," he said.

With 18,261 new samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in went up to 1,72,64,311, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,658, new cases 55, death toll 14,033, recovered 11,37,076, active cases 549, today's tests 18,261, total tests 1,72,64,311.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)