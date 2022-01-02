Delhi records 3,194 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 4.59%

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Covid LIVE: US to ease travel curbs for passengers from EU, UK, says report
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
Covid LIVE: Kerala reports 19,653 fresh infections, 152 fatalities
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
-
The national capital on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 20, and one death while the positivity rate rose to 4.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.
Under Graded Response Action Plan, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, if the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded leading to 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.
Sunday's tally of coronavirus cases was 17 per cent higher than the 2,716 infections registered a day before.
Delhi had reported 3,231 cases on May 20 last year with a positivity rate of 5.50 per cent. As many as 233 deaths were recorded on that day.
On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, according to official figures. The daily case tally on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday were 923, 496 and 331, respectively.
The huge spike in fresh cases in the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city.
The death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,109.
The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,54,121.
Over 14.19 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
A total of 69650 tests -- 59,897 RT-PCR tests -- were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU