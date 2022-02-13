Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 2,372 new cases, 27 deaths

on Sunday reported 2,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,26,669 and toll to 39,640.

There were 5,395 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,51,298, a bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Urban that saw 2,501 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 35,697.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.13 per cent.

Of the 27 deaths, 7 are from Urban, Mysuru 4, Dakshina Kannada 3, Davangere, Dharwad and Tumakuru 2, followed by others.

After Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 148, Ballari 112, Belagavi 96, Dakshina Kannada 92, Tumakuru 74, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,70,868 cases, Mysuru 2,28,583 and Tumakuru 1,59,209.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.34 crore samples have been tested, of which 1,02,279 were on Sunday alone.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)