For the second time since second wave, no Covid-19 deaths in Assam

Assam reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. It was for the second time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the state, no death was reported in a day.
COVID fatalities were nil for the last time on October 19.
Meanwhile, 175 new cases were detected during the day, higher by 35 against the previous day, a National Health Missio (NHM) bulletin said.
Among the fresh infections, Kamrup Metropolitan recorded 92, Barpeta (nine), and Darrang and Dibrugarh (eight each).
The coronavirus death toll was 6,086, while the virus tally increased to 6,16,312.
Five people had succumbed to the infection on Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, the bulletin said.
The daily positivity rate of the 32,344 samples tested was put at 0.54 per cent.
The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far are 2,56,25,731.
Altogether 219 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,07,435.
The recovery rate is now 98.56 per cent.
The number of active cases reduced to 1,444 from 1,488 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in the state has reached 3,25,15,964 of which 1,74,783 doses were given during the day.
The number of people who were inoculated on Friday fell from 2,00,353 on the previous day.
