Covid-19 pandemic: Mizoram reports 703 new cases, tally at 2,15,356

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Covid tally crosses 2-lakh mark, positivity rate at 23.56%
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Mizoram reports 207 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Mizoram records 1,057 fresh Covid-19 cases, three more fatalities
-
Mizoram on Wednesday reported 703 new COVID-19 cases, 622 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,15,356, a health department official said.
The death toll remained at 658 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
The single-day positivity rate dipped to 17.47 per cent from 18.25 per cent the previous day, the official said.
The state had logged 1,325 coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday.
Mizoram has so far tested 18.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,421 since March 1.
The state now has 5,335 active cases, while 1,086 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,09,363.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 97.21 per cent.
According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 6.52 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU