Covid-19 pandemic: Mizoram reports 703 new cases, tally at 2,15,356

on Wednesday reported 703 new COVID-19 cases, 622 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,15,356, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 658 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 17.47 per cent from 18.25 per cent the previous day, the official said.

The state had logged 1,325 cases and one death on Tuesday.

has so far tested 18.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,421 since March 1.

The state now has 5,335 active cases, while 1,086 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,09,363.

The recovery rate among patients is currently at 97.21 per cent.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 6.52 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

