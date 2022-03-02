Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu records 320 new cases, three deaths

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant
Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu adds 22,238 fresh infections, 38 deaths
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
-
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 320 fresh COVID-19 cases and three related deaths, pushing the cumulative tally to 34,50,041 so far and toll to 38,009.
The active cases dropped to 4,437, according to a medical bulletin. It was 5,066 on Tuesday.
As many as 946 people were discharged following treatment and the overall recoveries mounted to 34,07,595.
No district reported three digit new infections, with Chennai topping the list with 89 cases, followed by Coimbatore at 45.
Four districts reported nil cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU