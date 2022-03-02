Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu records 320 new cases, three deaths

on Wednesday recorded 320 fresh COVID-19 cases and three related deaths, pushing the cumulative tally to 34,50,041 so far and toll to 38,009.

The active cases dropped to 4,437, according to a medical bulletin. It was 5,066 on Tuesday.

As many as 946 people were discharged following treatment and the overall recoveries mounted to 34,07,595.

No district reported three digit new infections, with Chennai topping the list with 89 cases, followed by Coimbatore at 45.

Four districts reported nil cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)