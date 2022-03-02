Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 188 new cases and 12 deaths

on Wednesday registered 188 fresh cases and 12 related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,41,453 and the toll to 39,969.

There were 816 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,97,239, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 106 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 370 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state stood at 4,207.

While the positivity rate for the day is 0.45 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 6.38 per cent.

Of the 12 deaths reported today, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad 2, Ballari, Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Udupi 1 each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 9, followed by Udupi 7, Hassan and Shivamogga 6, Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Uttara Kannada 5, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,778 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,295 and Tumakuru 1,59,748.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.45 crore samples have been tested, of which 40,898 were on Wednesday alone.

