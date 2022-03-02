Maharashtra sees 544 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 38 caused by Omicron

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 544 COVID-19 cases, including 38 caused by the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally of infections to 78,66,924, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,706, a health department official said.
He said 37 Omicron cases were reported from Pune and one from Aurangabad, which increased the count of infections due to the new variant to 4,771, of which 4,629 have already been discharged.
The official said 9,382 samples were sent for genome sequencing, and results of 8,480 have arrived while that of 902 are awaited.
A state health department bulletin said 1,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 77,13,575, leaving the state with 5,643 active cases.
It said Mumbai recorded 100 new cases while the addition to the tally in Pune city was 69.
Of the eight administrative circles, Pune region recorded 194 cases, Nashik 99, Akola and Nagpur 28 each, Kolhapur 15, Latur eight and Aurangabad nine.
It said 1,53,349 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases in the state to 7,80,03,848.
The health bulletin said 45,422 people are in home isolation and 660 in institutional quarantine in the state a present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU