Covid-19 pandemic: MP logs 17 new cases; over 5.21 lakh inoculated

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,93,258 with the addition of 17 cases on Monday while more than 5.21 lakh people were vaccinated during the day, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,528 in the state, the official added.

The number of recoveries in MP increased to 7,82,593 after 13 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 137 active cases.

With 54,471 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in MP went up to 2,22,03,630, the official added.

An official release said 9,06,71,753 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 5,21,359 on Monday.

