Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 56 cases, no death; active tally now 562

Mumbai on Monday reported 56 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,59,970, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
The addition to the tally dipped below the 90-mark after six days, with the figure being 92 on Sunday and a high of 112 last week, he pointed out.
However, he also said only 4,243 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours against 7,856 over the previous 24-hour period.
The recovery rate increased by 45 to touch 10,39,768, leaving the city with an active caseload of 562, he said.
BMC data showed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis was 1,69,06,861, while the positivity rate was 0.013 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.
It also showed that 53 of the 56 new cases were asymptomatic and the three persons admitted in hospital did not need oxygen support.
Only 19 of the 26,039 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.
The caseload doubling time was 7.989 days and the overall growth rate of cases between April 25 and May 1 was 0.008 per cent, as per civic data.
There are no sealed buildings or containment zones in Mumbai for a long time now, the BMC official added.
Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases on January 7, while the maximum number of deaths in a day, at 90, was witnessed on May 1 last year.
