Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik district sees 2,526 cases, two fatalities

district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 4,49,484, officials said.

With two patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the district rose to 8,782, they said, adding that both the fatalities were reported from the Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas.

So far, 4,24,434 patients were discharged following their recovery from infection, including 2,919 on Sunday, officials said.

At present, the district has 16,268 active cases.

