Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik district sees 2,526 cases, two fatalities

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 4,49,484, officials said.
With two patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the district rose to 8,782, they said, adding that both the fatalities were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas.
So far, 4,24,434 patients were discharged following their recovery from coronavirus infection, including 2,919 on Sunday, officials said.
At present, the Nashik district has 16,268 active cases.
