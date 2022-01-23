Meghalaya reports 318 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 new death

-
Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 318 new COVID-19 cases, 88 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 88,459, a senior health department official said.
Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that one new COVID-19 fatality pushed the death toll to 1,497.
He said that out of the 318 new cases, 201 were reported from East Khasi Hills District, West Garo Hills District (70) , Ri Bhoi District (24), South West Garo Hills District (8), West Jaintia Hills District (6), Eastern West Khasi Hills District(3), and 2 cases each from South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills District and one case each from East Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills District respectively.
War said that the state now has 2,121 active coronavirus cases.
The Health Services Director said a total of 84,841 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 198 on Sunday.
The state has tested over 13.03 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, he said.
A total of 22.63 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, War added.
