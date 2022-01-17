Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana adds 2,447 new cases, three deaths

continued to record a spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,447 infections reported in the state on Monday taking the tally to 7,11,656 while the death toll rose to 4,060 with three more fatalities.

had recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of fresh cases with 1,112, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (235) and Ranga Reddy (183) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm.

As many as 2,295 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,85,399.

The number of active cases stood at 22,197, the bulletin said.

A total of 80,138 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,07,09,658.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Monday directed the state government to increase testing, including RT-PCR tests and other tests for COVID-19, and to review the situation and take an appropriate decision in view of the rising number of cases.

The High Court while hearing a batch of PILs on COVID-19 issues, also issued directions to ensure strict implementation of COVID-appropriate behaviour. The court posted the matter to January 25.

