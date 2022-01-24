Covid-19 pandemic: UP reports over 13,000 new cases,19 more deaths

-
Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 19 more fatalities due to COVID-19 as the death toll rose to 23,056, while 13,830 new cases pushed the infection tally to 19,46,819, officials said.
Of the 19 deaths, three were reported from Chandauli, while two each were reported from Meerut and Mathura, they said.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 16,521 Covid patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,30,006.
The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,757, they said.
In the last 24 hours, more than 2.32 lakh samples were tested, while so far, over 9.79 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.
