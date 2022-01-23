Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports fresh 16,617 cases and 19 die

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test positive for Covid-19 as cases surge
South African President Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid; mildly ill
US Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild
Thane resident tests Covid positive after returning from S Africa: Official
-
Gujarat on Sunday reported 16,617 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last five days, which raised the tally of infections to 10,62,555, the state health department said.
With 19 fatalities, the highest during the ongoing third wave so far in Gujarat, the death toll went up to 10,249.
Gujarat is now left with 1,34,837 active cases. 258 patients are on ventilator support, the health department said in a release.
A total of 11,636 patients were discharged during the day, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 9,17,469.
Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 6,277 cases during the day in the state, followed by Vadodara which added 3,655 cases, Surat 2,151, and Rajkot 621 cases.
With 1.16 lakh people receiving anti-COVID-19 shots, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 9.63 crore.
Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 24 new cases and 44 recoveries on Sunday.
With these additions, the tally of confirmed cases in UT rose to 11,220 and recoveries to 10,986, leaving it with 230 active cases. The overall death toll due to COVID-19 stands at four, officials said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,62,555, new cases 16,617, death toll 10,249, discharged 9,17,469, active cases 1,34,837, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU