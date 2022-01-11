Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 21,098 fresh cases, 19 more deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in breached the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday as 21,098 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,812 more than the previous day, taking the state's caseload to 17,95,430, a health bulletin said.

Nineteen fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 19,936, with Kolkata reporting six of the mortalities.

The eastern metropolis registered 6,565 infections, 1,009 more than the previous day, while its neighbouring North 24 Parganas recorded 4,016 cases, it said, adding that the positivity rate improved to 32.35 per cent.

The state now has 1,02,236 active cases as 13,042 were added to the previous day's count. A total of 8,037 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 2,19,91,090 samples for COVID-19, including 65,210 in the last 24 hours.

