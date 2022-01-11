Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 21,098 fresh cases, 19 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage at 97.69
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
NHRC panel member probing Bengal violence belongs to BJP: Mamata
-
The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal breached the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday as 21,098 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,812 more than the previous day, taking the state's caseload to 17,95,430, a health bulletin said.
Nineteen fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 19,936, with Kolkata reporting six of the mortalities.
The eastern metropolis registered 6,565 infections, 1,009 more than the previous day, while its neighbouring North 24 Parganas recorded 4,016 cases, it said, adding that the positivity rate improved to 32.35 per cent.
The state now has 1,02,236 active cases as 13,042 were added to the previous day's count. A total of 8,037 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The administration has thus far tested over 2,19,91,090 samples for COVID-19, including 65,210 in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU