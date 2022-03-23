Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 75 new cases, 2 more deaths

on Tuesday reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, 48 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 20,16,917, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state registered two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 21,197, it added.

had on Monday recorded 27 new cases of Covid-19 and one fresh fatality.

Altogether 90 patients recovered from the disease since Monday taking the total number of cured people to 19,94,887, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 833 now.

At least 16,540 samples have been tested for in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,625,914, it added.

