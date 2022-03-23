Closely following the coronavirus trajectory globally, says Centre

-
ALSO READ
Covid waves getting smaller in India; US, France show a similar trajectory
Uncertainties remain around India's medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch
South Africa Omicron variant excess deaths a fraction of other waves
Economic Survey: Trajectory of tourism remains uncertain due to Omicron
Omicron to peak in India by Feb 15, may spell end of 3rd wave: Experts
-
Noting that various mathematical models meant for predicting coronavirus waves have repeatedly failed to give reliable results due to a small sample size, the Centre on Tuesday said it is closely following the virus trajectory globally, given the emergence of its new variants.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar further said the network of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) of laboratories is undertaking whole genome sequencing of samples for a timely detection of the mutant variants of the virus.
On whether researches at the Indian institutes of technology (IITs) have predicted a fourth wave of the pandemic in the country between June and August, she said the IIT Kanpur has clarified that it has not forecast a fourth wave of COVID-19.
It is an independent study conducted by a team of researchers from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the institute that has prepared a mathematical model and submitted the same to a pre-print server for experts to comment. The same is not peer-reviewed, Pawar said.
Modelling studies are based on a certain set of inputs either based on real-world scenarios or approximations of those inputs that are not available (which may vary in accuracy according to the technique used), she stated.
"Often these studies involve taking a relatively small actual sample and extrapolating the result to the entire population. While this may achieve near accurate results for a small homogenous country or region, such techniques have failed repeatedly to give reliable results for a large, diverse population," the minister said.
"Given the emergence of variants of COVID-19 virus with variable transmissibility and other public health implications, Union Ministry of Health is closely following COVID-19 trajectory globally and in the country, along with various expert committees," she added.
Listing the preparatory steps, Pawar said the ministry provides the requisite technical and financial support to the states and Union territories to enhance preparedness and response capacities against Covid and other public health emergencies.
Funding support has been provided to the states for health system strengthening to meet any exigency due to a resurgence of cases in the country through the National Health Mission (NHM), the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Emergency COVID-19 Response and Preparedness packages.
Regular review meetings are undertaken with all the relevant stakeholders, including subject experts and the states, to review the preparedness and response measures to address the pandemic, following the five-fold strategy of test-tack-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU