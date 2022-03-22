Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh reports 26 new cases, no fatality

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,965. The remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.18 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,37,799 after two people were discharged from hospitals and 24 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 132 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded six cases, followed by four in Durg, two in Surguja and one in Sukma, among other districts. No new cases were reported in 14 districts on Tuesday," the official said.

With 14,447 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,74,21,601, he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,965, new cases 26, 14,034, recovered 11,37,799, active cases 132, today tests 14,447, total tests 1,74,21,601.

