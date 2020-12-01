Covid-19 resurgence poses challenges to economic recovery: Fed chief Powell

-
ALSO READ
Covid impact: Japan govt to cut employee bonuses for 1st time in decade
Difficult to accurately assess economic impact of Covid-19, says RBI
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Schools in Cambodia reopen after 6 months as coronavirus situation eases
Russia coronavirus update: 24,318 fresh Covid-19 infections reported
-
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the continuing Covid-19 resurgence across the country could pose challenges to the economic recovery in the next few months.
"As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the virus in check," Xinhua news agency quoted Powell as saying in his prepared testimony, which was posted on the Fed's website on Monday, for a congressional hearing scheduled on Tuesday.
"The rise in new Covid-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months.
"A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," Powell said.
While recent news on the vaccine front is very positive for the medium term, "significant challenges and uncertainties remain" for now, including timing, production and distribution, and efficacy across different groups, Powell noted.
"It remains difficult to assess the timing and scope of the economic implications of these developments with any degree of confidence," he said.
The Fed chief also said that the overall rebound in household spending is partly due to federal stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits, which had expired and provided essential support to many families and individuals.
Powell's testimony came as Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been deadlocked for months over the size and scope of the next round of fiscal support.
"We are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help assure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible on behalf of communities, families, and businesses across the country," he said.
On Tuesday, the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed that the overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll in the US stood at 13,536,216 and 267,987, respectively.
The two tallies are the highest in the world. which makes the country the worst-hit
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU