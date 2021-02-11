Covid-19 RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
The Maharashtra government has
made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to check the spread of the viral infection in the western state, an official said on Thursday.
Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country.
The southern state also reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as per official figures.
The decision of compulsory RT-PCR test for travellers from Kerala has come into effect from Wednesday, Maharashtra's secretary for relief and rehabilitation (additional charge), Anoop Kumar, told PTI.
Kerala has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and its active cases are as high as 64,000, he noted.
"As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala," the official said.
The test has to be done 72 hours before the commencement of travel, he added.
Similar tests have been already made mandatory for travellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan since November last year.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 20,52,253, according to the state health department.
The state has so far reported 51,390 deaths due to the disease.
There are 35,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, the health department said on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU