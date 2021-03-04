Covid-19: Six states including Punjab account for over 85% of fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Testing ramped up at IGI Airport to detect new coronavirus variant
US: Coronavirus bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 17,407 new infections have been registered in a day.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855. This is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported.
It is followed by Kerala with 2,765 while Punjab reported 772 new cases.The total number of cases with UK,SouthAfricaand Brazilvariants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country as on date has reached 242, the ministry said.
India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,73,413 comprising1.55 per cent of India's total cases.
"Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are showing a rise in active cases," the ministrysaid.
Showcasing thechange in active cases for states and UTs in a span of 24 hours, the ministry saidKerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam witnessed a reduction in the active cases in 24 hours.
However, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat displayed a rise in active cases during the same time period, it said.
India's cumulative recovered cases are following a steadily rising trajectory and have surged to1,08,26,075.
More than 1.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered through3,23,064 sessions,as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 am.
These include67,90,808 health care workers (HCWs 1st dose), 28,72,725 HCWs (2nd dose),58,03,856 front line workers (FLWs 1stdose) and 4,202 FLWs (2nd Dose), 1,43,759 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 10,00,698 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.
As on day-47 of the vaccination drive (March 3), nearly 10 lakh vaccine doses were given. Of these, 8,31,590 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,849 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,62,862 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.
Besides, 89 deaths were reported in a span of24 hours.
Six states account for 88.76 per centof the new deaths.
Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Punjab reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Twenty-three states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Tripura, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU