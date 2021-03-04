Global Covid-19 caseload tops 115.1 mn, death toll over 2.55 million

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Testing ramped up at IGI Airport to detect new coronavirus variant
US: Coronavirus bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 115.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.55 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 115,158,945 and 2,558,261, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,784,629 and 518,326, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,139,516.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,718,630), Russia (4,230,707), the UK (4,207,120), France (3,870,144), Spain (3,136,321), Italy (2,976,274), Turkey (2,734,836), Germany (2,472,913), Colombia (2,262,646), Argentina (2,126,531), Mexico (2,097,194), Poland (1,735,406), Iran (1,656,699), South Africa (1,516,262), Ukraine (1,412,748), Indonesia (1,353,834), Peru (1,338,297), Czech Republic (1,269,058) and The Netherlands (1,116,404), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 259,271, followed by Mexico (187,187) on the third place and India (157,346) on the fourth.
Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,017), Italy (98,635), France (87,695), Russia (85,901), Germany (71,073), Spain (70,247), Iran (60,353), Colombia (60,082), Argentina (52,453) and South Africa (50,366).
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU