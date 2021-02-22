Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar cancels all public events

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
US: Coronavirus bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
NCP president Sharad Pawar on
Monday said he has cancelled all his scheduled public engagements in view of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.
The state also reported 35 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.
Pawar, whose party is an ally of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, in a tweet said, "I have cancelled all my scheduled public programmes in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the appeal made by the honourable chief minister and deputy chief minister."
Earlier, NCP MP Supriya Sule postponed her programmes scheduled between February 22 and March 7 following the appeal made by CM Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has also cancelled his public event scheduled in Mumbai on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU