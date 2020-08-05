Covid-19 tally in Telangana breaches 70,000 mark with 2,012 cases

Telangana's COVID-19 tally breached the 70,000 mark on Wednesday, with 2,012 more people testing positive for the virus, said a health official.

The infection count in the state has touched 70,958, while 13 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours pushing the overall toll to 576, the official added.

The number of tests, which slumped to below 10,000 two days ago, ramped up again. As many as 21,118 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, ending 8 p.m. Tuesday. With this the cumulative numbers rose to 5,22,143.

According to the health department, results of 1,167 samples are still awaited.

While 39 government and private laboratories were conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests, while 320 government-run centres were conducting rapid antigen tests. However, no breakup of the types of tests was made available by the health department.

The case fatality rate in the state remained low at 0.81 per cent against the national average of 2.10 per Acent. Of 576 fatalities so far, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

The recovery rate further improved to 71.6 per cent with 1,139 new recoveries. With this 50,814 people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Officials said the number of active cases now stands at 19,568 including 12,938 in home/institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those under home isolation were asymptomatic.

With 532 new cases, Greater Hyderabad's share in the daily count further came down to 26 per cent. However, the numbers continued to rise in districts.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 198 and 188 cases respectively. Sangareddy district saw 89 new cases. These three districts share the borders with Greater Hyderabad.

Districts in other regions of the state also reported a big jump in new cases. Warangal Urban saw 127 new infections, Khammam 97, Nizamabad 83 and Kamareddy 75.

Out of 33 districts, only two districts saw no new infections while four districts the new positive cases were in single digit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)