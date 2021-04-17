Covid-19 Tests mandatory in Kathua for people entering Jammu & Kashmir

-
Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Kathua administration is conducting COVID-19 tests for the people entering Jammu and Kashmir at the Lakhanpur area in Kathua district.
"Lakhanpur is the gateway for Jammu and Kashmir. Lakhanpur has been declared as the red zone by the UT government," Deputy Commissioner of Kathua Rahul Yadav told ANI.
"The test is being conducted for the people entering the UT," Yadav said.
"The passengers who travel from any hotspot area, go through an RT-PCR test, while others go through Rapid Antigen," the DC said.
According to Union Health Minister, there are 10,040 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while the death toll has mounted to 2,046.
