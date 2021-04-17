Covid-19 Tests mandatory in Kathua for people entering Jammu & Kashmir

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the nation, the administration is conducting COVID-19 tests for the people entering at the Lakhanpur area in district.

"Lakhanpur is the gateway for Lakhanpur has been declared as the red zone by the UT government," Deputy Commissioner of Rahul Yadav told ANI.

"The test is being conducted for the people entering the UT," Yadav said.

"The passengers who travel from any hotspot area, go through an RT-PCR test, while others go through Rapid Antigen," the DC said.

According to Union Health Minister, there are 10,040 active COVID-19 cases in while the death toll has mounted to 2,046.

