Covid-19: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

He said special efforts should be made to improve treatment of coronavirus patients in these districts which also include Prayagraj, Bareilly, Jhansi and Gorakhpur

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the current situation of Covid-19 in Basti Zones and Gorakhpur.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Kanpur and Varanasi.

He said special efforts should be made to improve treatment of coronavirus patients in these districts which also include Prayagraj, Bareilly, Jhansi and Gorakhpur.

Adityanath asked officials to make available additional funds to deal with the pandemic. He announced Rs 3 crore for districts with population below 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore for those above it.

The fund should be used on the recommendation of a committee of district magistrates and chief medical officer, the chief minister directed.

The chief minister also stressed on setting up a team of doctors and state officials to ensure better coordination in dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:35 IST

