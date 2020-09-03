JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

US urges India to enhance its position in global supply chain

India with G-4 serves ultimatum on United Nations Security Council reforms
Business Standard

COVID-19: Younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 90

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for Covid-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's

Topics
Dilip Kumar | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.Photo: Shutterstock

Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital.

The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August 21, the thespian's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU