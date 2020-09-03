COVID-19: Younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 90

Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital.

The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August 21, the thespian's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital.

Further details are awaited.

