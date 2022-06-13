Covid: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai

Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 sub-variants of have been found in and all of them have already recovered from the infection, the Maharashtra health department said on Monday.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly transmissible strain of the which had triggered the third wave of the pandemic in the country. The health department said a report of civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis. Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two men in the 40 to 60 age group, it said. "All these patients have recovered under home isolation," the department stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)