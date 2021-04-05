Covid: 99 students, 23 staff members of elite Himachal school test positive

-
At least 99 students and 23 staff members of an elite residential public school in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie resort in Chamba district have been tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana told the media that all patients of Dalhousie Public School were asymptomatic.
"All of them have been kept in isolation and a medical team is monitoring their health," he said.
The school was set up in 1970 and it has several students from non-resident Indian families and prominent personalities.The government has already closed all educational institutions in the state till April 15 owing to spike in coronavirus cases.
However, the teaching and non-teaching staff will perform duty.
The coaching centres and all medical, dental and nursing institutions will remain open in strict compliance of the SOPs issued by the Health Department, an official statement said.
The educational institutions having residential facility can remain open too.
