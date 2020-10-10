Himachal Pradesh coronavirus: 199 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 more die

reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 241, while 199 new cases pushed the infection count to 16,978.

Two fatalities were reported from Shimla and one each from Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Kullu, the health department data showed.

Kangra has so far reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 52 in Shimla, 35 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 16 in Sirmaur, 14 in Una, 14 in Kullu, 12 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, three in Kinnaur, five in Bilaspur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 277 patients recuperated from the disease on Friday, pushing the number of recoveries to 13,861. Fifteen people have migrated out of the state, as per the data.

currently has 2,856 active COVID-19 cases.

