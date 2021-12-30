Covid cases on rise in Telangana; logs 5 Omicron, 280 fresh infections

-
ALSO READ
Telangana records 494 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in a day
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Telangana coronavirus update: 638 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths
Telangana coronavirus update: 582 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths
-
: COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 280 fresh infections being reported on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,81,587, while the toll was up at 4,021 with one more fatality.
The state also reported five new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to 67. As many as 22 people recovered from the new strain, leaving the number of active cases at 45, a state
government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.
The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has outnumbered recoveries for the past few days.
According to the bulletin, 206 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6, 73,999, leaving 3,563 active cases.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 167, followed by Rangareddy district (29), it said.
Nearly 38,000 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total so far to 2.96 crore.
The samples tested per million population were over 7.97 lakh.
The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.59 per cent and 98.88 per cent respectively.
Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao, in a press conference,
said the state may witness a spike in the number of cases in the coming two to four weeks and that period is crucial in terms of
containing the spread of the virus.
However, he urged people not to worry and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
"We are well prepared to face any situation. Over 90 per cent of people do not have any symptoms. We may witness the highest spike in the number of cases within a few weeks and we will experience
the spike for a very short period, he said.
He predated that the third wave is expected to taper in six months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU