Telangana coronavirus update: 582 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

reported 582 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,47,811, while the death toll rose to 3,817 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 83, followed by Karimnagar and Warangal Urban (61 each), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

With 638 people recuperating from the infectious disease today, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,35,250.

Active cases now stood at 8,744.

The bulletin said 1,07,329 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number tested till date was 2,25,26,496.

The samples tested per million population were 6,05,225.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.06, respectively.

Meanwhile, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao and other officials visited Karimnagar on Thursday and held a meeting with medical officers of primary health centres on checking the spread of COVID-19 and various seasonal ailments.

Observing that Karimnagar district has been witnessing a high number of COVID-19 cases, he said concrete measures should be taken to check the spread.

Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the occurrence of a third wave of the pandemic in the district, the official said.

He stressed on following the 'tracing, testing and treating' method to check the spread of COVID-19, according to an official release.

