Maharashtra coronavirus update: 369 Covid-19 cases in Thane; 8 more deaths

Thane has reported 369 new cases
of COVID-19, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,39,776, an official said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the district has reached 5,892 as eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said.
Currently, there are 4,266 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,29,618 patients have recovered.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.76 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.46 per cent.
The active cases comprise 1.78 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.
Among cities in the district, Kalyan has so far reported 56,630 COVID-19 cases, Thane-54,515, Navi Mumbai- 50,358 and Mira Bhayander-25,134.
Out of the total number of COVID-19 deaths, Thane city accounts for 1,291, Kalyan-1,091, Navi Mumbai-1,034 and Mira Bhayander-780,the official said.
The neighbouring Palghar has so far recorded total 43,954 coronavirus cases and 1,180 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.
