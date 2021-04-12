Written to Centre to scale up Covid beds in its hospitals in Delhi: Jain

-
Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the city government has written to the Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals here.
Interacting with reporters, he also appealed to people to step out of their homes only if necessary and wear masks all the time.
Asked about beds' requirements in view of escalating cases, Jain said, "We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5,000 beds have been added in last one week".
Delhi recorded 10,774 freshcasesof COVID-19 on Sunday,the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.
As per the Sunday bulletin, 48 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,283.
"We have also written to the Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of the massive surge. As of now, about 1,090 beds are there in their hospitals, which was above 4,000 during last surge. So, our request is to scale up back to that level," the minister said.
Asked about ventillators requirements, Jain said, "About 50 per cent COVID beds in total are still available in hospitals. And, ventilator beds may be occupied, but very few patients are actually on ventilator". PTI KND
