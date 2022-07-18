Covid-hit FM Sitharaman casts her vote for Presidential election in PPE kit

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is down with COVID-19 infection after her return from Bali, Indonesia, where she attended G20 Finance Ministers' meeting.
Sitharaman, who returned from Bali on Sunday, cast her vote on Monday in the Presidential election wearing a full PPE kit.
Official sources said she contracted Covid-19 during her Indonesia visit and is taking precautions not to infect others.
She is hale and hearty, sources said.
The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, met in Bali on 15-16 July 2022, for the third time under the Indonesian G20 Presidency.
The meeting was attended by G20 members, invited countries (including Ukraine), and international and regional organizations.
Sitharaman also attended many events and held bilateral meetings on the sidelines G20 Finance Ministers meeting.
