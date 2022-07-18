SC to hear Zubair's plea on July 20, UP told to not take action till then

-
The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 20 a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair, seeking to quash FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings, and directed that no precipitative steps be taken against him in the meantime.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna passed the order after the matter was taken up for hearing upon being mentioned by advocate Vrinda Grover, who represented Zubair.
The bench, which heard submissions for some time, directed the apex court registry to list it on July 20.
In the meantime, we direct that no precipitative steps shall be taken against the petitioner in connection with these five FIRs., the bench said.
The fresh plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe these cases.
The plea said all the FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh that has been transferred to the SIT for investigation are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
