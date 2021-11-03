Covid still not over, urge people to follow norms: Arvind Kejriwal

-
-
On Diwali eve, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festivities and warned them against not wearing masks.
Underlining that the Covid pandemic is still not over and dengue is on the rise, he stressed the need to practise utmost care and preventive behaviour.
"Diwali is the time when happiness and zeal are galore all over the country. Covid cases have been low and people are flocking the markets. But, several people are not following norms and not wearing masks," Kejriwal said.
"I have seen pictures from markets where norms are being flouted. I fold my hands before the people of Delhi and place forth an earnest request -- please wear masks, please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. It was at this time last year when Covid cases boomed and badly affected the festivities of the state," he added.
Kejriwal said his appeal is not for any "personal gain".
"Please don't be irresponsible. I am not asking this for any personal gains. It is you who will fall sick, it is you whose families will be under threat. Covid is a very lethal disease and we need to treat it in that manner itself. Please only step out of your homes when necessary and please wear a mask when you do so," he said.
"Dengue is on the rise at this juncture. It is not a massive task to tackle dengue on our personal levels. Dengue grows in clean stagnant water. So, if we follow the simple practice of taking out 10 minutes a week to check stagnant water in and around our homes and drain it out or put oil in it, then we can win this fight against dengue," the chief minister said.
Dengue is spreading rapidly, and I do not want anyone to get affected by it, he said and stressed on practising utmost care and prevention.
