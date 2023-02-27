JUST IN
CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary, takes Rs 15,000 per month
Gujarat yet to get Rs 9,136 cr as GST compensation from Centre: Minister
Business Standard

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary, takes Rs 15,000 per month

Topics
Credit Card | CEO pay

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kunal Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, FreeCharge
Kunal Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, CRED

Credit Card bill payment platform CRED CEO Kunal Shah has revealed his monthly salary, stating that he takes home Rs 15,000 per months and also gave a reason for it.

He held an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram on Sunday where a user asked: "Your salary at CRED is so low? How do you survive?"

Responding to the question, Shah said: "I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month, and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past."

Moreover, a user on Twitter shared a screenshot of the story in which the CEO responded to the question.

"There are CEOs who take salaries in crores, then we have Kunal Shah," the user wrote with the screenshot.

Shah's response, on the other hand, appears to have divided the internet.

While some applauded his decision, others said that it is simply a method to save tax.

"Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious," a user commented.

"Bro, it's called tax saving, He definitely spending millions on his lifestyle," another user said.

"He's also an angel investor and has invested in over 500 startups. His angel investments will also be giving him income as when he exits from investments," commented another person.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 18:19 IST

