Excise case: Delhi court remands Sisodia in five-day of CBI custody

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case

Topics
Delhi | Manish Sisodia | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo: ANI)

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:42 IST

