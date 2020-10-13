Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that cultural programmes with up to 150 people in attendance will be allowed during the Durga Puja, and her government would consider raising the cap to 200 people if the space is bigger.
At an official function outside state secretariat 'Nabanna', Banerjee urged the people to follow all precautions during the festive season as the COVID-19 pandemic has reached an "alarming" level.
"We have allowed gathering of 100 people for cultural programmes organised in halls and open spaces. If you get a bigger space, we can allow gathering of 200 people. But do not organise such programmes beside the puja pandals because that will make it difficult for the police as well as the puja committee to handle the crowd," she told the Puja organisers.
"We do not have any problem if there are options to organise a small cultural programme with 150 people, which will not create any problem and won't spread the disease. I will ask the police to be a bit flexible," she added.
The chief minister urged the people to wear masks and maintain physical distance.
"The disease is spreading alarmingly now. In Maharashtra, they have issued an alert. Please wear masks to protect yourselves. Sanitise your hands properly and always try to maintain physical distance," she said.
The chief minister inaugurated a logistics hub of e- commerce giant Amazon in Howrah's Uluberia, which she said would create huge employment opportunities.
"From here, Amazon will work for the East and Northeastern part of the country. There will be around 20,000 direct and indirect employment. This is a big thing happening in West Bengal. This will generate huge employment and I am hopeful that more investments for the logistics sector will come," Banerjee said.
The chief minister also flagged off two double-decker buses that will provide a tour of the heritage and cultural spots of Kolkata. Visitors will also get to enjoy a boat ride on the Ganges.
Bookings for the services will be available on the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation website from October 23.
