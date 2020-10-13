Shocked by tone of Maharashtra Governor's letter to CM: Pawar to Modi

-
ALSO READ
'Nobody is unhappy,' say two NCP leaders after meeting party chief
Sharad Pawar meets Goyal, urges govt to rethink ban on export of onions
Maharashtra govt holds meet on sugar industry issues; Pawar attends
Maharashtra: Pawar holds meeting with NCP ministers on farm laws, Covid-19
Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews Covid-19 situation in Pune
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing shock over the kind of language used by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over reopening places of worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his letter to Modi, the Rajya Sabha MP, whose party is a key ally in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, said he was pained by the erosion of standards of conduct by the high Constitutional office of the Honourable Governor.
In the letter to the chief minister on reopening of temples, Koshyari had asked, "Have you suddenly turned secular, the term you hated?"
Pawar said the Prime Minister had given very appropriate slogan of do gaj ki doori to curb the spread of COVID-19 and added the Maharashtra government is also planning a campaign to make people aware of the importance of social distancing.
The former Union minister referred to the huge crowds some temples in the state like that of Lord Vitthal in Pandhapur, Siddhivinayak in Mumbai, Sai Baba in Shirdi and others, witness on normal days.
In such places, it is almost impossible to maintain safe distance between people. Keeping this in view, the Government of Maharashtra had decided to stagger the decision regarding opening up of places of worship, Pawar said.
The NCP patriarch said he agreed the Governor can have independent views and opinion on the sensitive issue and appreciated the latters prerogative to convey his views to the chief minister.
However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the Governor released to the media and the kind of language used in the letter, Pawar said.
The veteran politician said separately on Twitter that the kind of language used in the letter does not behove well for a person who holds a constitutional position.
The NCP president said he is sure the prime minister, too, would have noticed the intemperate language used in the Governors letter.
Pawar said the word secular is part of the Preamble of the Constitution and it shields all religions.
Hence, the Chair of the Chief Minister must uphold such tenets of the Constitution, he said.
Unfortunately, Hon. Governors letter to the Chief Minister invokes the connotation as if written to the leader of a political party.
I firmly believe that in a democracy, free exchange of views between the Hon. Governor and the Hon. Chief Minister must take place.
However, the tone and tenor used must always be in keeping with the stature of the constitutional post occupied by the individuals, Pawar said.
The veteran leader said that looking at the turn of events, the chief minister was left with no option but to release his reply to the Governor in the press.
Pawar said he fully endorsed the chief ministers decision on this issue.
I have not discussed this matter either with the Hon. Governor nor with the Hon. Chief Minister. However, I felt that I must share my pain with you and the public at the erosion of standards of conduct by the high Constitutional office of the Hon. Governor, Pawar told Modi.
Pawar said he enclosed with his epistle to Modi a copy of Koshyaris letter.
The NCP president also mentioned in his own communication to Modi two quotes from Koshyaris letter to Thackeray.
You have a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as the Chief Minister.
"You had visited Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening (of) the places of worship time and again or have you suddenly turned secular yourselves, the term you hated? said Koshyari to Thackeray, according to Pawars letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU