Currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh allegedly stolen from Nashik press

notes worth Rs 5 lakh were stolen from the Note Press (CNP) at in Maharashtra over the last five months by unidentified persons, police said on Tuesday.

Note Press, prints high-quality banknotes for the Government of India.

Unidentified persons had stolen worth Rs 5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination between February 12 and July 12, 2021, a police official said quoting the FIR lodged by the manager of the India Security Press.

India Security Press is one of the oldest units of SPMCIL dealing with the printing of diverse security products. It is the only organization in India that prints passports and other travel documents for the Government of India. It is engaged in the production and printing of various security products including postage stamps, post cards, inland letters, envelopes, non-postal adhesives, non-judicial stamps , revenue stamps etc.

"The management of the press had initiated an internal inquiry when they realised that the went missing during the last five months and approached police," he said.

An FIR was registered under sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 457 of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that the investigation is underway.

The CNP has high levels of security and the incident of notes going missing has left the press officials as well as the police shocked.

