Delhi may record 20,000 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 19%: Jain

-
ALSO READ
Omicron spreading in community in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Portable mohalla clinics envisioned for JJ colonies, dense areas in Delhi
Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain
No fresh coronavirus case in Arunachal for third consecutive day
Delhi govt making 'thorough' preparations for possible third wave: Jain
-
Delhi is likely to record around 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of around 19 per cent, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
He said till now there has been no Omicron variant-related death in the national capital.
Jain said most of the patients who succumbed to coronavirus infection on Thursday had comorbidities.
"The hospital admissions are lower this time and the severity of infection is lower as well. Delhi will see around 20,000 cases with a positivity rate of 19 per cent today," he told reporters.
Maintaining that the city government is well prepared, he said infrastructure has been augmented keeping in mind the high number of Covid cases.
"Currently hospital admissions are less. Earlier, when Delhi had 17,000 cases, the deaths were more than 200 on a daily basis but the deaths are lower this time. People are coming to hospitals for treatment of other disease and are being found positive (for Covid)," he said.
Jain reiterated that the high number of coronavirus infections is due to the increasing number of tests being conducted in the national capital.
"Nearly a lakh tests are being conducted on a daily basis. So the number of cases is proportional to the tests being conducted," he added.
He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear face masks while stepping out, adding they are more effective than implementing a lockdown.
Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU