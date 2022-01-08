Three family members of Punjab CM Channi test positive for Covid-19

Three family members of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Saturday.

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for

They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she further said.

