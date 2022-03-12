DDA says over 22K applicants registered for Special Housing Scheme 2021

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: External Affairs minister in RS
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
-
Over 22,000 applicants have registered themselves for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which closed on March 10, officials said on Friday.
The scheme was launched on December 23 last year.
"A total of 22,179 applicants have registered themselves for the scheme, out of which payments of 12,253 applicants have been confirmed and the final figure is being reconciled with banks," a senior official said.
The deadline to apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 ended on Thursday, he said.
Previously, the last date to apply for the scheme was February 7.
On public demand and in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the date was extended till March 10, the officials said.
This was the second scheme of the housing authority for 2021, the first one being offered early last year.
As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. These flats are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban body.
The Delhi Development Authority had made the announcement for the scheme via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at "discounted prices". As per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.
The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU